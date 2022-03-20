Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 427,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,557,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 27.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,366 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.63. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $53.93.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

