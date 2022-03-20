Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $3.27. Essex Property Trust reported earnings of $3.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $13.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.70 to $14.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $15.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.59 to $15.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.02 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,355,194,000 after buying an additional 242,033 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after buying an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,825,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,858,000 after buying an additional 19,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

ESS opened at $341.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $271.51 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

