EUNO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,691.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 84.8% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and $6,691.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00282349 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,486,577,219 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

