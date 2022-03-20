EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 4.73% of EverQuote worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 620,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 119,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 410,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,427,000 after purchasing an additional 90,093 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVER. Raymond James lowered their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin bought 52,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $768,301.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 1,004,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $14,999,999.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,181,811 shares of company stock valued at $17,640,967 and sold 19,191 shares valued at $297,236. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $38.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

