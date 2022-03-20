EverRise Trading 14.7% Higher Over Last Week (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One EverRise coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. EverRise has a total market cap of $62.81 million and $741,675.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EverRise has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EverRise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00045606 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000195 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling EverRise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EverRise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverRise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.