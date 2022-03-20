Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. Raymond James reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.55.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

