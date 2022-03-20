ExclusiveCoin Price Reaches $0.0521 on Top Exchanges (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $304,638.87 and $379.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003910 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000982 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

