Exeedme Hits Market Cap of $12.42 Million (XED)

Exeedme (XED) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $12.42 million and $255,785.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00045282 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.53 or 0.06911929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,415.88 or 0.99725048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00040815 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.