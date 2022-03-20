Exosis (EXO) Price Tops $0.0105

Exosis (EXO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Exosis coin can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Exosis has a market cap of $5,395.15 and $1.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.33 or 0.06906023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.79 or 0.00272606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.42 or 0.00774427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014538 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00087886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.09 or 0.00481194 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00007479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00418319 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

