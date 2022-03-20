Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.65.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,215,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 87,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

