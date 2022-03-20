Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

