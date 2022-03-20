Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.20.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Redburn Partners upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 16.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $209.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $178.87 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.69.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

