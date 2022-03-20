Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Position Reduced by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 197,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 81,446 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of FITB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,154,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,082,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

