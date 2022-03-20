Filecash (FIC) Trading 9.6% Lower Over Last Week

Filecash (FIC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Filecash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecash has a total market capitalization of $379,755.11 and $76,930.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecash has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash . Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Filecash

