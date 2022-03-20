Financial Analysis: Evolve Transition Infrastructure (SNMP) & Its Competitors

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Evolve Transition Infrastructure to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors 2199 10824 15558 583 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 12.00%. Given Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Evolve Transition Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.5% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -243.57% N/A -36.43% Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors -15.26% 4.05% 6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $56.99 million -$118.76 million -0.20 Evolve Transition Infrastructure Competitors $8.39 billion $499.05 million 3.82

Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Evolve Transition Infrastructure peers beat Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The Production segment consists of oil and natural gas properties in Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on February 7, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

