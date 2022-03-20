Financial Analysis: Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) vs. Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) and Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Park City Group alerts:

32.1% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Iris Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Park City Group and Iris Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Iris Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Iris Energy has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 107.18%. Given Iris Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iris Energy is more favorable than Park City Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and Iris Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $21.01 million 5.14 $4.12 million $0.16 35.31 Iris Energy $8.39 million 86.40 -$60.17 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and Iris Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 18.50% 7.95% 6.84% Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Park City Group beats Iris Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Park City Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park City Group, Inc. is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K. Fields in May 1990 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.

Iris Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.