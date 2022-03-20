Financial Comparison: Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) vs. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hippo and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hippo $91.20 million 12.91 -$371.40 million N/A N/A SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.56 $58.10 million $0.20 37.55

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hippo and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hippo 0 1 3 0 2.75 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hippo presently has a consensus target price of $5.29, indicating a potential upside of 154.33%. Given Hippo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Profitability

This table compares Hippo and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hippo N/A -40.23% -18.98% SiriusPoint 0.96% 0.86% 0.20%

Risk & Volatility

Hippo has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Hippo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Hippo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hippo (Get Rating)

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About SiriusPoint (Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

