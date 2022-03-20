Financial Comparison: PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) vs. Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 1.96 $10.74 million N/A N/A Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Volatility and Risk

PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of -1.34, indicating that its share price is 234% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PLAYSTUDIOS and Konami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS presently has a consensus target price of $9.56, indicating a potential upside of 114.89%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Konami.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS N/A -0.91% -0.67% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Konami beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLAYSTUDIOS (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc., a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Its myVEGAS Bingo to access to the rooms and resorts on the Las Vegas Strip that include MGM Grand, Bellagio, and Excalibur; myVEGAS Slots, a social casino app that offers entertainment with its library of new game content, daily challenges, and offers; POP! Slots, a social slots app to connect fans with offerings from a collection of real-world brands; myKONAMI Slots to enjoy the slot machine action; and Kingdom Boss and myVEGAS Blackjack games. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Konami (Get Rating)

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

