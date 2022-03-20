Financial Contrast: HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) versus Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) and Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exxon Mobil has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

87.8% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of HF Sinclair shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Exxon Mobil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HF Sinclair and Exxon Mobil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HF Sinclair 0 1 0 0 2.00 Exxon Mobil 2 12 8 1 2.35

Exxon Mobil has a consensus price target of $77.07, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Exxon Mobil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exxon Mobil is more favorable than HF Sinclair.

Profitability

This table compares HF Sinclair and Exxon Mobil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HF Sinclair 3.04% 4.08% 1.99% Exxon Mobil 8.07% 13.67% 6.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HF Sinclair and Exxon Mobil’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HF Sinclair $18.39 billion 0.32 $558.32 million $3.40 10.77 Exxon Mobil $285.64 billion 1.17 $23.04 billion $5.39 14.60

Exxon Mobil has higher revenue and earnings than HF Sinclair. HF Sinclair is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exxon Mobil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exxon Mobil beats HF Sinclair on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HF Sinclair (Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, it supplies fuels to approximately 1,300 independent Sinclair-branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations, as well as engages in the growing renewables business. Further, the company produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry. HF Sinclair Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 20,528 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

