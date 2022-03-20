FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0105

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $995,936.24 and $1,713.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

