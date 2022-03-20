Fireball (FIRE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $107.00

Fireball (FIRE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Fireball has a market capitalization of $111,976.12 and approximately $107.00 worth of Fireball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fireball coin can now be bought for about $5.69 or 0.00013817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fireball has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Fireball Profile

Fireball is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2014. Fireball’s total supply is 19,676 coins. Fireball’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fireball’s official website is fireball.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fire is a Pow/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the X15 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Fireball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fireball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fireball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fireball using one of the exchanges listed above.

