First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $176.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $176.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.55 million and the highest is $176.86 million. First Hawaiian posted sales of $173.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $736.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.80 million to $739.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $807.74 million, with estimates ranging from $803.91 million to $813.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 141.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

