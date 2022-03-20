First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBHGet Rating) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.90 million to $63.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $54.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 20.31%.

FMBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 89.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBH opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $821.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About First Mid Bancshares (Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Mid Bancshares (FMBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.