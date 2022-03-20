First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.6% of PFG Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,799,000.

NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,897. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.92. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.282 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

