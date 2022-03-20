First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,687 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,882,000 after buying an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after buying an additional 33,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,660,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,994,000 after buying an additional 92,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.11 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

