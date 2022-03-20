First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $6,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,380,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after acquiring an additional 358,962 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,379,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,512. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

