FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.51% of FirstCash worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,293,000 after purchasing an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,286,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 146,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,249 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

In other FirstCash news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCFS opened at $70.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.86. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $97.04.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $501.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

