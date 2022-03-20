FirstCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (FRST) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One FirstCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. FirstCoin has a market cap of $29,167.81 and $103.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded up 63.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,136.39 or 0.99871132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00067382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00021461 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002061 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00014363 BTC.

About FirstCoin

FirstCoin (FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FirstCoin is firstcoinproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a high premine. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

FirstCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

