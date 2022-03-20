FLO (FLO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $60,018.00

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.