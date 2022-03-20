Flow Reaches Market Cap of $2.16 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Flow coin can now be bought for $6.09 or 0.00014978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $299.19 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 355,196,665 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

