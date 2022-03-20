Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 758,692 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $16.86 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

