Formation Fi (FORM) Price Reaches $0.0127

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $277,902.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00045102 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,854.68 or 0.06921613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,307.31 or 1.00155999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Formation Fi Coin Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

Buying and Selling Formation Fi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars.

