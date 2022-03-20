Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Fortive reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $5.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTV. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.44.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 17.28%.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Fortive by 428.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,002 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,443 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

