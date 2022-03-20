Frax Share (FXS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.10 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $287.03 million and $9.10 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.71 or 0.00042797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045293 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.88 or 0.06919221 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,222.65 or 0.99629827 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00040634 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

