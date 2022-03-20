FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of FS KKR Capital worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSK. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 114.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 29,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 108.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 528,206 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 1,316.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 334,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson bought 4,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Ford bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, with a total value of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,592 shares of company stock valued at $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

