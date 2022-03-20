Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) will announce $244.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.10 million and the lowest is $241.20 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $359.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $594.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $598.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $403.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $114.26.

About Fulgent Genetics (Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.