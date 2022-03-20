Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Up 3% This Week

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $112,634.24 and approximately $18,672.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00045659 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,834.92 or 0.06945777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,787.84 or 0.99933541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00040434 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,405,920 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,150 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

