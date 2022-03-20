FUNToken (FUN) Tops One Day Volume of $3.28 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, FUNToken has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $115.50 million and $3.28 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,989,122,591 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

