Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,643 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 33,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

