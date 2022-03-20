Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.71% of Futu worth $44,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after buying an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Futu by 121.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter worth $1,844,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth $32,767,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Futu by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Futu stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $181.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUTU. TheStreet raised Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

