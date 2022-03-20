F&V Capital Management LLC Has $12.34 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,699 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.66. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

