FYDcoin Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $4,067.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 598,797,859 coins and its circulating supply is 580,689,281 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

