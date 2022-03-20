G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) will report $6.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the lowest is $5.60 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $14.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $41.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.50 million to $51.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $83.67 million, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $117.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 291.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 48,788 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after buying an additional 68,127 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. G1 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $378.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.99.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

