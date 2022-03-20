GAMEE Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.25 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, GAMEE has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,858.20 or 0.06895251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,472.52 or 1.00050355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040908 BTC.

GAMEE Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,570,165 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

