Garlicoin One Day Volume Reaches $2,189.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $2,189.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,046,344 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

