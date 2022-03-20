GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,325 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of GDS worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in GDS by 8.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

NASDAQ GDS traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 5,557,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,048. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31.

GDS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.