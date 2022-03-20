Gems Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Gems has a market capitalization of $248,836.86 and approximately $21,426.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gems has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Gems Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Gems Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

