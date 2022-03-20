General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,657 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in General Dynamics by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,990,000 after buying an additional 69,523 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,062,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.50.

Shares of GD stock opened at $230.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.07. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

