Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. McKesson makes up about 3.8% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of McKesson by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,580,000 after acquiring an additional 129,753 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 63.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $4.13 on Friday, hitting $299.05. 3,120,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,758. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $299.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

