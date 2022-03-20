Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Makes New $19.08 Million Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 378,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.70% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,075,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,394,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9,649.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 292,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after acquiring an additional 289,584 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,575,000.

JAAA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.01. 144,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.42. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $51.40.

